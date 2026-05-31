Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,660 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $400,475.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,721,520.68. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,535 shares of company stock worth $614,676. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.44. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.94 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

See Also

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