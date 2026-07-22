Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,273,877.74. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $303.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here