Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,866 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 334.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 580,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 114.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,011 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $248,243,000 after purchasing an additional 526,508 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 115.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 874,918 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,051,000 after buying an additional 468,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $200.68 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

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About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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