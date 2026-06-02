Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,201 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 37,365 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $57,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,325,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,871 shares of company stock worth $1,023,452 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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