Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Stake Boosted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,289 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $37,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,325,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.94 and a twelve month high of $304.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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