Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,284 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 74,198 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Trending Headlines about Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $42 and reiterated a "buy" rating, signaling stronger analyst conviction and providing upside thesis support for the shares. Article Title

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $42 and reiterated a "buy" rating, signaling stronger analyst conviction and providing upside thesis support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted a robust start to 2026 on the earnings call with significant EBITDA growth and operational achievements, which supports cash flow visibility for distributions and reinvestment. Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted a robust start to 2026 on the earnings call with significant EBITDA growth and operational achievements, which supports cash flow visibility for distributions and reinvestment. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise maintained disciplined growth capital plans for 2026 — projecting $2.3B–$2.6B net growth capex while retaining a $1B discretionary cash flow target — a combination investors generally reward because it balances growth and coverage of distributions. Capex & Cash Flow Target

Enterprise maintained disciplined growth capital plans for 2026 — projecting $2.3B–$2.6B net growth capex while retaining a $1B discretionary cash flow target — a combination investors generally reward because it balances growth and coverage of distributions. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought roughly 154,161 call options (an ~874% jump vs. average), indicating large, short-term bullish bets that can add upward momentum to the stock.

Unusual options activity: traders bought roughly 154,161 call options (an ~874% jump vs. average), indicating large, short-term bullish bets that can add upward momentum to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst models tweaked slightly upward — US Capital Advisors nudged FY2027 EPS to $3.20 from $3.19 — a modest endorsement but not a material change to consensus.

Analyst models tweaked slightly upward — US Capital Advisors nudged FY2027 EPS to $3.20 from $3.19 — a modest endorsement but not a material change to consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Several comparative pieces highlight EPD’s stable cash flows, inflation-protected contracts and steady returns versus peers (e.g., AROC), reinforcing EPD’s defensive midstream positioning in portfolios. EPD vs AROC Analysis

Several comparative pieces highlight EPD’s stable cash flows, inflation-protected contracts and steady returns versus peers (e.g., AROC), reinforcing EPD’s defensive midstream positioning in portfolios. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results: EPD beat revenue expectations on volume strength but missed EPS estimates as weaker margins in Crude Oil Pipelines and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services offset revenue gains — a reminder that earnings variability can pressure short-term sentiment. Earnings Miss

Q1 results: EPD beat revenue expectations on volume strength but missed EPS estimates as weaker margins in Crude Oil Pipelines and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services offset revenue gains — a reminder that earnings variability can pressure short-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: CEO Jim Teague warned markets may be underestimating the impact of a prolonged Strait of Hormuz closure — this raises supply-risk concerns that could inject volatility into energy-sector names. CEO Hormuz Warning

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.45. 634,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,181. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.Enterprise Products Partners's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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