Verity & Verity LLC Has $13.78 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 16,760 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $66.49 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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