Versor Investments LP Buys 30,957 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 165.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,648 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $33.90.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.38). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust's payout ratio is 304.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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