Versor Investments LP Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. Clearwater Analytics comprises 0.6% of Versor Investments LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,746,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 138,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,487.20. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 88,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $2,082,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 207,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,855,174.08. The trade was a 30.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 780,842 shares of company stock worth $18,363,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report).

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