Vert Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Vert Asset Management LLC reduced its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 115,732 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 458,195 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 932,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LXP stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company's revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 154.70%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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