Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 21,603 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Vert Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,603 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 7.2% of Vert Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,285,296,000 after buying an additional 1,842,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after buying an additional 1,637,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,452,102,000 after buying an additional 367,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,106,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,622,155,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Welltower Trading Down 0.1%

WELL opened at $210.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.60. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.55 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.43.

View Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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