Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,747 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $316.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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