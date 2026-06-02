Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,303 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 187.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Vertiv by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 135,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $322.68 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $307.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.04. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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