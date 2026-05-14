Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $369.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.98. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $377.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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