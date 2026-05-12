Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $367.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $99.44 and a 1-year high of $372.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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