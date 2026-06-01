Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stake Lowered by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,880 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,265 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 0.1%

VRT stock opened at $316.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $104.71 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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