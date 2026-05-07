Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,883 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,214 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for 3.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.23% of Vertiv worth $141,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock worth $1,276,173,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after buying an additional 491,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,303,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $358.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average is $216.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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