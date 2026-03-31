Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,595 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 480,058 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Vertiv worth $150,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 37.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 6.8%

VRT stock opened at $234.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.22. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $282.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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