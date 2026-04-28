Vest Financial LLC Acquires 15,340 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,192 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Snap-On worth $56,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 1,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Snap-On from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-On from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snap-On

Snap-On Stock Up 1.8%

SNA opened at $385.04 on Tuesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $400.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $374.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Snap-On had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $2.44 dividend. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Snap-On's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.57, for a total value of $534,071.46. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,128,991.41. This represents a 32.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.13, for a total value of $3,081,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,332.40. This represents a 29.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,210,959. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

About Snap-On

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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