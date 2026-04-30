Vest Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Vest Financial LLC lowered its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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Federal Signal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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