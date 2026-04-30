Vest Financial LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Vest Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,198 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,028 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 710 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 919.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 938 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company's stock.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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