Vest Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Vest Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,429 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $72.44.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 398,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,170,094.20. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $1,510,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Benchmark Electronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Benchmark Electronics this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Benchmark Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Benchmark Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Benchmark Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here