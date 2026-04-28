Vest Financial LLC Sells 126,613 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Vest Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 126,613 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Realty Income worth $46,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9%

O stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 277.78%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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