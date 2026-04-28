Vest Financial LLC Sells 18,873 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Vest Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,342 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,873 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $41,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company's stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMB opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Kimberly-Clark's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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