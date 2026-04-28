Vest Financial LLC Sells 53,366 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Vest Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,418 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 53,366 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 0.8% of Vest Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $62,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

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