Vestcor Inc Buys 3,308 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.22. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $232.24 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. President Capital dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here