Vestcor Inc Cuts Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,937 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.08% of Unum Group worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE UNM opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,861.96. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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