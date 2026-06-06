Vestcor Inc Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Vestcor Inc grew its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,692 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Entergy were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.87 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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