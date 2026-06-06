Vestcor Inc Sells 6,445 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,319 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Oracle were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Down 9.7%

ORCL stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $613.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $229.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.71.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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