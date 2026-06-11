Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 38,060 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $340,131,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34,820.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,756,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $103,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $58,948,000. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $49,616,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $34,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Further Reading

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