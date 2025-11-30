VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 17,738 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

VestGen Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,738 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of VestGen Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock valued at $186,381,382. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $168.44 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 401.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

