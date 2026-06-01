Viasat Inc. $VSAT Stock Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,577 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 75,693 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Viasat worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 6,815.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viasat by 7,380.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Viasat by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, SVP Robert James Blair sold 30,411 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,430,533.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,600.32. This trade represents a 44.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig Andrew Miller sold 5,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,600. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,071 shares of company stock worth $1,804,437 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Viasat in a research report on Friday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Viasat from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 target price on Viasat and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viasat

Key Viasat News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viasat this week:

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT opened at $80.62 on Monday. Viasat Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

Further Reading

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