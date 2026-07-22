Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,548 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 76,461 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15,584.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,097 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $22,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $75,294,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,756 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 9.1%

VIAV stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -179.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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