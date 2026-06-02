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VICI Properties Inc. $VICI is Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's 5th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
VICI Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its VICI Properties stake by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, making the REIT its 5th largest position. The firm now owns 7,063,264 shares, worth about $198.6 million.
  • VICI Properties reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.82 versus the $0.71 consensus and revenue of $1.02 billion versus $1.01 billion expected. Revenue rose 3.5% year over year.
  • The company continues to offer a high dividend yield, paying $0.45 per quarter for an annualized dividend of $1.80 and a yield of 6.5%. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.38.
  • Interested in VICI Properties? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063,264 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,406,897 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 2.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.66% of VICI Properties worth $198,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,457,308 shares of the company's stock worth $4,455,820,000 after buying an additional 1,705,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,538,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,065,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,345 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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