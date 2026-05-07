VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 309.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,562 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 482,476 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 99.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,656,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,349 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,673,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,538,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,065,862,000 after buying an additional 2,844,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Trading Up 1.4%

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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