VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,503 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 478,538 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 61.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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