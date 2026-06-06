VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,223 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,720 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 478,538 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. VICI Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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