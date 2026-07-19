Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 212.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSXY. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 57,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 276,171 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $24,441,133.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,899,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $787,564,155. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,601 shares of company stock valued at $115,398,210 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSXY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VSXY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSXY

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

See Also

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