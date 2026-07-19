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Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Victoria's Secret & Co. logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 212.4% in the first quarter, ending with 18,754 shares valued at about $869,000.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding about 90.29% of the company’s stock. Several firms also raised their positions, including Royal Bank of Canada, Invesco, and First Trust Advisors.
  • Victoria’s Secret beat earnings expectations in its latest quarterly report, posting $0.60 EPS versus the $0.29 estimate and revenue of $1.56 billion versus $1.52 billion expected. Analysts now have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $86.50.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Victoria's Secret & Co..

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 212.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSXY. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 57,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 276,171 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $24,441,133.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,899,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $787,564,155. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,601 shares of company stock valued at $115,398,210 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSXY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VSXY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSXY

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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