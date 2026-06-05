Victrix Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Victrix Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,187 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors' holdings in Intel were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.81 billion, a PE ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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