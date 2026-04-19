Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Viking were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Viking by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,474,767 shares of the company's stock worth $526,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715,666 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Viking by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company's stock worth $504,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viking by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company's stock worth $873,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,244 shares during the period. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Viking by 34,748.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Viking

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,698,365.06. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Viking from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viking from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Viking from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK

Viking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised targets and the stock hit a new 52‑week high following the upgrades, attracting momentum buyers. Read More.

Multiple analysts raised targets and the stock hit a new 52‑week high following the upgrades, attracting momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been adding positions (Invesco, Federated Hermes, MFS, Norges Bank, AQR noted in recent filings), which supports demand and liquidity at current levels. Read More.

Large institutional investors have been adding positions (Invesco, Federated Hermes, MFS, Norges Bank, AQR noted in recent filings), which supports demand and liquidity at current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst write‑ups (Zacks) discuss VIK vs. peers as a value/quality choice in leisure & recreation, offering context but no new company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Comparative analyst write‑ups (Zacks) discuss VIK vs. peers as a value/quality choice in leisure & recreation, offering context but no new company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational note: Viking’s expedition ships returned to Alpena for a fifth season — a modest, local visibility boost for river/expedition operations but not a market‑moving development. Read More.

Operational note: Viking’s expedition ships returned to Alpena for a fifth season — a modest, local visibility boost for river/expedition operations but not a market‑moving development. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Jeffrey Dash disclosed sales of 46,369 shares (≈$3.72M at ~ $80.23/share), reducing his position by ~9.9%. Large insider sales at recent highs can signal profit‑taking and may cap near‑term upside. Read More.

Viking Stock Up 6.5%

VIK opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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