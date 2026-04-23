Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 35,394 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,394 shares during the period. Option Care Health makes up 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Option Care Health worth $26,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company's stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 162.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company's stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,363 shares of the company's stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 528.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $37.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.2%

OPCH opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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