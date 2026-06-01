Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $211.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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