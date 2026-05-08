Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,355 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on XOM to $169 (from $166) and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger 2026 production from Permian and Guyana as the core bullish case. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target

Argus raised its price target on XOM to $169 (from $166) and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger 2026 production from Permian and Guyana as the core bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Exxon to $10.20 (from $10.15), a modest nod to better-than-expected operational/financial trends. (Analyst note)

Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Exxon to $10.20 (from $10.15), a modest nod to better-than-expected operational/financial trends. (Analyst note) Positive Sentiment: Exxon is deploying AI for seismic interpretation in Guyana to speed prospect screening and potentially lower exploration costs — a capability that can improve reserve additions and project returns. Exxon Uses AI Seismic Tools

Exxon is deploying AI for seismic interpretation in Guyana to speed prospect screening and potentially lower exploration costs — a capability that can improve reserve additions and project returns. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage and earnings roundups continue to label Exxon as a top-tier diversified upstream operator after its Q1 beat, reinforcing confidence in cash flow, buybacks and the dividend (supports valuation). Diversified Upstream Q1 Coverage

Industry coverage and earnings roundups continue to label Exxon as a top-tier diversified upstream operator after its Q1 beat, reinforcing confidence in cash flow, buybacks and the dividend (supports valuation). Neutral Sentiment: President Trump met with Exxon and Chevron to discuss Venezuela — could open commercial opportunities or political complexities; investors should watch any concrete policy/access developments. Reuters: Trump Met With Exxon

President Trump met with Exxon and Chevron to discuss Venezuela — could open commercial opportunities or political complexities; investors should watch any concrete policy/access developments. Negative Sentiment: Exxon must face a $1B suit from an InterOil founder over post-merger payments — an ongoing legal liability that could mean litigation costs or settlement risk. InterOil $1B Suit

Exxon must face a $1B suit from an InterOil founder over post-merger payments — an ongoing legal liability that could mean litigation costs or settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: Sector headlines around the Iran conflict are driving volatility: Shell reported huge trading gains but its ADR fell, and market bets that the Iran war will ease have pressured oil names — a lower geopolitical premium would be a headwind for Exxon. Shell Earnings / Sector Volatility

Sector headlines around the Iran conflict are driving volatility: Shell reported huge trading gains but its ADR fell, and market bets that the Iran war will ease have pressured oil names — a lower geopolitical premium would be a headwind for Exxon. Negative Sentiment: High-profile comments about extreme oil-price scenarios (e.g., expectations of $200 crude) underscore geopolitical tail risks that can swing Exxon’s near-term stock performance. Trump on $200 Oil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.70.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $146.47 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $607.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $989,104. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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