VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 40,768 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,868 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $56,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $558.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $668.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $453.01 and a 1 year high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $752.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $807.00 to $742.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $710.74.

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Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,774.50. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 151 shares in the company, valued at $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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