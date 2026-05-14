VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $16.59 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,754 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.09% of Gartner worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $840,166,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $820,113,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Gartner by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,322,113 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669,352 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 88.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,952 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $326,278,000 after purchasing an additional 585,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,185 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,650,304,000 after purchasing an additional 509,902 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $176.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Trading Down 5.5%

NYSE IT opened at $144.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $450.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, and Pomerantz, reminded investors about the May 18 lead-plaintiff deadline in the Gartner securities class action.

Several firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, and Pomerantz, reminded investors about the May 18 lead-plaintiff deadline in the Gartner securities class action. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Gartner stock during the class period from February 4, 2025 to February 2, 2026, and alleges securities-law violations; however, these announcements are procedural updates rather than new operational news.

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Gartner stock during the class period from February 4, 2025 to February 2, 2026, and alleges securities-law violations; however, these announcements are procedural updates rather than new operational news. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article noted Gartner’s view on sovereign cloud infrastructure, saying it is only possible in the U.S. and China, but this appears more like an industry commentary item than a direct company-specific catalyst.

A separate article noted Gartner’s view on sovereign cloud infrastructure, saying it is only possible in the U.S. and China, but this appears more like an industry commentary item than a direct company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of legal notices and class-action marketing suggests heightened litigation risk and may be contributing to weaker investor sentiment toward Gartner shares.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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