VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,820 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 383,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,200,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,208 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,838,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.92.

View Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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