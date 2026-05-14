VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $27.34 Million Position in Edison International $EIX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Edison International by 677.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its holdings in Edison International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.82.

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Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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