VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.41% of NETSTREIT worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,958,073 shares of the company's stock worth $161,783,000 after buying an additional 955,951 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the company's stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,454 shares of the company's stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,288 shares of the company's stock worth $161,841,000 after buying an additional 646,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $3,277,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 157.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.2%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is 676.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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