VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,400 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 91,400 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Key Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS will present at the J.P. Morgan 54th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which could help management reinforce the company’s outlook and keep investors engaged. FIS to Present at Upcoming Conference

FIS will present at the J.P. Morgan 54th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which could help management reinforce the company’s outlook and keep investors engaged. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated a new $55 price target on FIS, implying upside from current levels but offering no major change in the overall thesis. Fidelity National Information Services Given New $55.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated a new $55 price target on FIS, implying upside from current levels but offering no major change in the overall thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank cut its price target on FIS from $55 to $50, reflecting a more cautious view, though it still sees some upside versus the recent trading level. Fidelity

Deutsche Bank cut its price target on FIS from $55 to $50, reflecting a more cautious view, though it still sees some upside versus the recent trading level. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target on FIS from $78 to $62, a meaningful reduction that likely weighed on shares despite the firm maintaining a buy rating. Fidelity

TD Cowen lowered its price target on FIS from $78 to $62, a meaningful reduction that likely weighed on shares despite the firm maintaining a buy rating. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said TD Cowen also lowered its FIS target to $62, reinforcing the view that analysts are becoming less optimistic on the stock’s near-term valuation. Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at TD Cowen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE FIS opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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