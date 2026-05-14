VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 184,800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,200 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 184,800 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Zacks.com

Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Article

Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Article

Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Article

Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Article

Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Article

Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Negative Sentiment: News of Disney permanently shutting down a popular section of a park may create some near-term negative sentiment around the parks segment, even if the financial impact is unclear. Article

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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